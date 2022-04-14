Microplastics found in human lungs According to the authors of a British study relayed by "The Guardian", microplastic pollution now occupies an important place in the world.

A scientific discovery that has cause for serious concern. As The Guardian reports , microplastic particles have been found in the lungs of living people for the first time. Among the thirteen patients chosen as part of a British study who underwent surgery, eleven cases had microplastic samples taken from their bodies.

According to the researchers, microplastic pollution was now ubiquitous on the planet and the harmful effects on the health of human beings are real. “There is growing concern about the risks,” they warn the Guardian . The most common particles found in the lungs were polypropylene, used in plastic packaging and pipes, and PET, which is found in bottles.

The British daily also recalls that microplastics have recently been detected in human blood and that the particles could therefore travel through the body and thus lodge in the organs. In the lab, scientists have found microplastics to be able to damage human cells and point out that air pollution particles are already known to enter the body and cause millions of premature deaths a year.

“We didn’t expect to find the greatest number of particles in the lower regions of the lungs, or particles the size of those we found,” said Laura Sadofsky, the study’s lead author. “These data are an important advance in the field of air pollution, microplastics and human health,” she said.

Faced with the constant increase in plastic pollution in recent decades, microplastics have also been found in the placentas of pregnant women and have been shown to also increase the risk of cancer.