No Honor Guard For Real Madrid As Atlético Beat The Champion

Atletico Madrid is a professional Spanish football club based in Madrid that competes in the La Liga.

After the Real Madrid club and the Barcelona club, Atlético Madrid club is the third most successful club in Spanish football.

After promising not to give Real Madrid an honor guard before the game, Atlético Madrid beat the newly crowned Spanish league champion 1-0 on Sunday, moving closer to securing a Champions League place.

‘Today’s win is incredibly significant,” said Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who made many great saves in the second half.

The result keeps Real Madrid on 81 points after 35 games, while Atletico moves up to 64 points, six points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis in LaLiga’s Champions League race.

Atlético Madrid won the final city derby of the season with a penalty kick converted by Yannick Carrasco in the 40th minute, marking the club’s first win against its rival since 2018.

With three rounds remaining, it provided fourth-placed Atlético Madrid a six-point lead over fifth-placed Real Betis, the first team outside the Champions League places.

On Saturday, Betis lost to second-placed Barcelona 2-1 at home.

After a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in stoppage time earlier Sunday, Sevilla remained one point ahead of Atlético.

“We still have three games left,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone remarked, “but today was an important step toward our aim.”

Madrid beat Espanyol 4-0 at home to secure a record-extending 35th league title.

Madrid supporters wanted Atlético to continue a practice of players applauding their opponents as they enter the field before kickoff.

To avoid upsetting its Wanda Metropolitano Stadium fans, Atlético declared ahead of the match that it would not do so.

Madrid had just advanced to the Champions League final after an amazing victory over Manchester City.

“It was a close game,” remarked Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. “After the week we had, we couldn’t have asked for anything more. To be honest, I didn’t expect much more than this.”

Some of Ancelotti’s regular starters, like as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Luka Modric, forward Vincius Jnior, and striker Karim Benzema, were rested, after Real’s dramatic Champions League quarterfinal comeback triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday.

While Modric and Vincius were introduced as second-half substitutes.

Rodrygo started the game after scoring twice late to force extra time against Man City on Wednesday.

After a video review of a questionable foul by Madrid defender Jess Vallejo on Atlético forward Matheus Cunha, the penalty was awarded.

Atlético had only won one of their previous six games in all competitions, a 2-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league two weeks ago.

“The team is chosen by our boss,” Vazquez explained. “Our focus is to go out on the field to do our best! We have three games remaining before the Champions League final, and we’ll have to put in a lot of effort to win it.

“These three games are a good way to prepare for the Champions League final, No game in the Spanish league is simple.”

Diego Simeone made history by winning his 10th game against Real in 36 tries, passing Luis Aragones as the winningest Atleti coach in Madrid derby history.