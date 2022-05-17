At Bayern Munich, Ousmane Dembélé is apparently a transfer concern. According to “L’Équipe” and “Bild” of France, the German record champions are in negotiations with the free agent winger from FC Barcelona, who previously spent a year with Borussia Dortmund.

The FC Bayern has reportedly reevaluated Ousmane Dembélé. According to the French sports daily L’Équipe, the record champions have expressed interest in signing the winger on multiple occasions, and there were recent talks during the winter transfer window. The image verifies the information and even notes that the former BVB player has been a problem for Munich for roughly a year.

The world champion’s contract with FC Barcelona expires at the end of June, so he would be available for a free transfer. After all indications pointed to the 25-year-departure old’s from the Catalans in January – Barca even pushed for a quick sale – there were recent indications that the offensive player, who impressed with strong performances in the second half of the season, could sign a new contract.

At FC Bayern, however, Dembélé is reportedly viewed as a candidate for the wing position should Serge Gnabry’s contract negotiations continue to stall. Kingsley Coman’s new contract, which was ultimately extended to 2027, was previously the subject of similar psychological games.

In Germany, Dembélé is best known for his 2016 transfer from Stade Rennes to Borussia Dortmund. When Barcelona made an offer almost a year later, the Frenchman attempted to force a transfer through a training strike. BVB finally agreed to a transfer fee in excess of 100 million euros. In Spain, Dembélé occasionally drew attention to himself with off-field antics, and he is also regarded as injury-prone. In the past five years, the Catalans have been without the attacking player 15 times due to various injuries or illnesses. He missed more than 100 games in total.